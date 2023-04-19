“MBR Creative Sports Award” continues Receiving Nomination Files for the 12th Edition of the Award

“Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award” continues to receive nomination files for the 12th edition of the Award, the biggest of its kind in the sports field, which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai & Chairman of the Executive Council, and chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee & Chairman of Dubai Media Council.

“MBR Creative Sports Award” is one of “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives”.

It is worth-mentioning that the Board of Trustees of “MBR Creative Sports Award”, Chaired by H.E. Mattar Al-Tayer, has opened the door of registration for the 12th edition of the Award since the beginning of April 2022 and it will continue up to 31st Aug. 2023, provided that achievements which are eligible to compete in the 12th edition of the Award should be attained in the period from 16th Sept. 2021 to 31st Aug. 2023. Winners will be honored in Jan. 2024. The door will remain open for public to vote for naming the winners from the six juniors’ category who are nominated for the final stage, whereby the public votes will have 50% of the final result, and the referees’ decision will also have 50% of the result.

2597 Nominees during the Last 11Versions:

“MBR Creative Sports Award” has received during the last 11 editions 2597 nomination files, among them are 748 files from UAE, 1621 files from the Arab countries and 228 files from the other world countries, while the numbers of nominees for the 11th edition of the Award in particular were 409 male & female athletes who have attained 300 sports achievements, 29 sports innovations, 26 scientific sports products and 54 sports projects, initiatives & programs.

The last 11 editions of the Award have honored 258 winners in various sports & different levels; among them are 124 winners from UAE, 116 winners from the Arab World and 18 awardees from the world sports federations & corporations, who are all classified as follows: 188 awardees in the individual level, 21 awardees in the team level and 49 awardees in the corporate level.

The wide variety of the competitive & appreciative categories of the Award gives opportunities for each creative athlete in the different sports specializations to catch the chance to compete & win one of the various valuable prizes of this Award; the biggest & most precious in the sports sector. The Secretariat General of the Award communicates with various sports corporations in the UAE, the Arab world and the entire globe to invite them to submit nomination files and make them acquainted with the corporate competition’s theme and the ratified period for achievements qualifying to compete in the various categories of the award. Top on the list of entities which are invited to participate in each version are the international sports organizations, which include 204 National Olympic Committees / 178 Paralympic Committees / 33 International Sports Federations for Summer Olympic Sports / 7 International Sports Federations for Winter Olympic Sports / 69 Arab National Olympic Federations & Committees / 34 international federations recognized by the International Olympic Committee, which will be invited to compete to win the corporation category. Athletes, including players, coaches, administrators, referees, clubs and national teams from the UAE and the Arab world will compete to win individual and teams prizes.

Honoring of the juniors’ category continues as per the same applicable mechanism; i.e. giving public the right of voting for their favorite athletes, taking into account that public votes will have 50% of the final result, and the referees’ decision will have 50% of the final result, taking into account that public’s voting period will be from 1st Nov. 2023 to Jan. 2024.

The juniors’ category has been witnessing continuous development since the approval of this category, based on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. 123 creative Emirati junior athletes nominated in this category, 42 juniors out of them were honored in recognition to their excellence in 23 sports. The number of voters from the public exceeded 269 thousand, out of them were more than 231 thousand voters voted during the 11th edition of the event.

Respective bodies of “MBR Creative Sports Award” announced the continuity of nomination files remotely and in a paperless manner via the Award’s application & website: mbrawards.ae, through which registration, submission of nomination files & uploading of requested documents can also be conducted to facilitate all nomination steps. Refereeing procedures will also be held remotely, and therefore each referee can complete all respective tasks from his country without a need to gather with other members in one location. In this regard, no referee will be allowed to judge a file of athlete or entity from the same homeland.

The decisions and points of each member of the referees committee will be collected and calculated within a program designed by the Award’s working teams to ensure complete integrity, transparency and impartiality. This method has been successfully implemented since the 10th edition of the Award.

The Board of Trustees confirmed that the award has maintained the value of the financial prizes which are rewarded in each version, as the value of the prizes is Dhs 7 .5 million, i.e. more than $ 2 million, aiming to support athletes and continue to encourage and honor them with valuable prizes; considered as the biggest ever among the sports prizes in the world. The values of the competitive & appreciative categories have also been maintained.

Categories of the Award:

• Individual Creativity Category: The award of this category is rewarded to individual players, coaches, administrators & referees who have attained sports creativities in local, Arab & international fields.

• Team Creativity Category: The award of this category is allocated to teams which have attained sports creativities in local, Arab & international fields.

• Corporation Creativity Category: The award of this category is rewarded to sports federations & entities which have gained sports creativities in local, Arab & international fields.

Levels of the Award:

• Local Level: allocated for athletes & sports entities in UAE.

• Arab Level: allocated for athletes & sports entities from all Arab countries.

• International Level: allocated for international sports federations & corporations and Olympic & Paralympic Committees.

Achievements Qualifying for Contesting the Competition:

• Sports achievements and individual& teams sports intellectual creativities, attained from 16th Sept. 2021 to 31st Aug. 2023.

Schedule of the 12th Edition of the Award:

• Submitting of nomination files has commenced as of 1st April 2022.

• Deadline for receiving the nomination files is on 31st Aug. 2023.

• Refereeing & preference in Sept. & Oct. 2023.

• Winners to be announced in Nov. 2023.

• Final Awarding Ceremony is scheduled in Jan. 2024.

