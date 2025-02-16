Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

The 18th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival gets underway at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Tuesday, 18 February, with the UAE’s elite endurance riders expected to take on some of the world’s best riders based in the country.

One of the most prestigious competitions on the world endurance calendar, the festival is held in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a former World Endurance Champion himself and one of the world’s most ardent supporters and benefactors of equestrian sport.

The five-day Festival comprises four rides and gets underway with the 101 km H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Ride for Ladies sponsored by Azizi Developments on Tuesday, 18 February. The Ladies event is followed by the 101 km Private Stables competition on Wednesday, 19 February. The third event on the festival’s schedule is the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, a 120 km ride that will be held on Thursday, 20 February.

The festival culminates on Saturday, 22 February, with the showpiece H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline, a 160km ride designed to test the skill and ability of both horse and rider.

The race attracts the best horses and riders and is nothing short of a world championship level ride with competitors going all out to win the highly coveted prizes on offer.

Speaking of the event, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC), said: “The H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is undoubtedly one of the most important and well-known competitions on the endurance calendar. We express our gratitude to HH Sheikh Mohammed for his support and vision. He is the top supporter of the sport of endurance.

“This four-race festival has grown exponentially and achieved immense success over the years and has gone from strength to strength in terms of competition between the stables and riders from various countries.”

Meticulous planning and diligent detail to organisation by the Dubai Equestrian Club over the years has been instrumental in the success of the festival and Ahmed Rashed Al Kaabi, Deputy General Manager of DEC, is looking to put on another stellar show.

“The 18th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival is set to be one of the most exciting editions of this esteemed event, which carries the name of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the biggest supporters of endurance in the UAE and elsewhere,” Al Kaabi said.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this festival is remembered by fans and participants alike, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Dubai International Endurance City in Seeh Al Salam for the four rides, including the showpiece H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.”

Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management for Emirates, sponsors of the feature event said: “Emirates is honoured to continue our support of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, reinforcing our commitment to Dubai's horse-riding heritage and prominence as a centre for equestrian sports. This prestigious event showcases the ultimate test of horse and rider partnership, exemplifying the precision and endurance that define this noble sport. We look forward to another exceptional year of competition."

F3 Stables are holders of the H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup having secured victory last year through Majid Jamal Almheiri, who lifted the trophy aboard Guezla, while Argentina’s Martina Spelanzon got last year’s festival underway with victory in the Ladies Ride last year for M7 Endurance Stables aboard Romero. SS Stables head into the Private Stables as defending champions having celebrated success following Saeed Mohammed Al Mehairi’s triumph aboard Cherifa De Flauzins, while the 2024 Gamilati Endurance Ride for Mares went to F3 Stables following Abdulla Al Amri’s win on the back of El Nize Chanika.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group of Companies, sponsors of the Ladies Ride, said: “It is with utmost pleasure that we sponsor the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival Ladies Race for the eighth consecutive year now.

“The world’s most renowned and outstandingly talented women compete in this prestigious 101-km endurance race, making it one of the most important events on the world equestrian calendar. Our strong enthusiasm for this sponsorship stems from the opportunity it gives us to bring together all those who share a passion for this exhilarating sport, which forms such a profound part of the Emirates’ deeply rooted traditions and history. Serving as a contributing force to these landmark events also allows us to reinforce Dubai’s reputation as the perfect destination for hosting international gatherings as high-profile as these.

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Equestrian Club is a world leader in the sport of endurance riding and a pioneer when it comes to organizing competitions in the United Arab Emirates at its purpose-built, state-of-the-art Dubai International Endurance City. Its annual calendar is headlined by two globally renowned events: the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival and Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival.

