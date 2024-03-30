​Mohammed bin Rashid attends 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup

Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed also attend the global event

Mohammed bin Rashid: The 28th Dubai World Cup is a testament to the UAE's dedication to uniting the world through the pursuit of excellence

“Since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has played a key role in raising Dubai's status as a global sporting hub and a leader in the equestrian industry”

Hamdan bin Mohammed crowns Laurel River as the winner of the $12 million G1 Dubai World Cup race sponsored by Emirates

Event features 120 horses from 14 countries, including 33 Group 1 champions, competing at the Meydan Racecourse

Featuring a total prize pool of $30.5 million, the nine-race event was broadcast live to millions across 150 countries via 40 networks



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 28th Dubai World Cup held today at the Meydan Racecourse. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The 28th Dubai World Cup is a testament to the UAE's dedication to uniting the world through the pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has played a key role in raising Dubai's status as a global sporting hub and a leader in the equestrian industry. The participation of the world’s top-rated horses, and renowned jockeys and trainers from across the globe reflects Dubai’s stature in the international horse racing landscape.”

The Dubai World Cup not only celebrates the best in horse racing but also revitalises the special bond shared among enthusiasts worldwide, marking another bright spot in the UAE’s rich history and heritage of equestrian excellence, Sheikh Mohammed said. He further stressed that the UAE and Dubai continue to promote close cooperation and sharing of expertise between regional and global horse racing communities to raise sporting achievements. His Highness commended the Dubai Racing Club and Meydan Racecourse teams for their efforts in delivering another remarkable global event, further strengthening Dubai's status as a premier international sporting destination.

On a spectacular evening attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; several dignitaries, and some of the world's most prominent horse owners and trainers, the Dubai World Cup saw nine fiercely contested races.

The Dubai World Cup featured 120 horses from 14 countries, including 33 Group 1 (G1) champions, competing at the Meydan Racecourse. With 40 international networks from 150 countries broadcasting the event, the Dubai World Cup was watched on television by millions of horse racing enthusiasts from over 150 countries. This extensive broadcast coverage underscores the Cup's status as one of the world's most prestigious horse racing events.

Victory celebrations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned Laurel River as the winner of the 28th Dubai World Cup. Sporting the silks of Juddmonte Farms for the late Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, the winner was driven by jockey Tadhg O’Shea under the supervision of trainer Bhupat Seemar.

The 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup features a total prizemoney of $30.5 million, the highlight of which is the $12 million G1 Dubai World Cup race run over 2000 metres on dirt.

Honouring Sponsors

In recognition of their key role in the event's success, His Highness Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club honoured the sponsors of the Dubai World Cup, which included Emirates Airlines, Longines, DP World, Nakheel, Atlantis The Royal, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors, One Zabeel, and Emaar.

The Dubai World Cup evening was brought to a close with a dazzling display in the Meydan sky, featuring cutting-edge laser technology, LED lighting, and approximately 4,000 drones. The drones created breathtaking visual formations, adding a stunning experience to the event. The show aimed to break several Guinness World Records.

Established in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup has seen many memorable victories of international horse racing superstars over the years, including Cigar, Dubai Millennium, Curlin, Arrogate and the race’s only dual winner, Thunder Snow.

