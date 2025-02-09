Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

In the presence and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai today organised the Desert Race, the third stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship, the world’s largest such community race in terms of diversity and prize value.

Intense competition was the order of the day, with participants demonstrating remarkable levels of skill and endurance as they navigated challenging desert terrain. Held within the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve in Dubai, the event featured two unique routes: Sarouq Al-Hadid (52 km) and Al Ashoosh (57 km). The race also includes a timed sprint segment at Areeqib Brashi.

His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, flagged off the race, which was held in the presence of many distinguished guests.

In a rousing display combining tactical acumen and impressive endurance, the riders took on sand dunes and natural obstacles with gusto. Adhering to strict safety standards, they wore helmets, cycling glasses, and hydration packs as they sped past on mountain bikes equipped with front and rear lights.

Team and individual rankings

The winners of the race were crowned at the end of the event, with Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Club dominating the top three positions in the Al-Ashoush 57-km race. Their rider Grega Bol secured first place, followed by Cornelis Vermeltfoort in second place and Timo de Jong in third.

In the team rankings of the same category, Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Club claimed first place, followed by Airwerks Racing Team in second, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai settled for the third spot.

In the Sarouq Al-Hadid 52-km race, Essaid Abelouache from Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s team secured first place, followed by Jaber Al Mansoori from the Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Team in second, and Soulayman Minaoual from the Yasi team in third.

In the team rankings for the 52-km race, Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Club finished first, followed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s team in second, and the Dubai Police Cycling Team in third.

Sprint challenge

In the Dubai Endurance City Point Sprint Challenge, Ahmed Obaid Saif Al Marri from Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s team took first place in the UAE Nationals (18-39 years) category.

Jaber Al Mansoori of Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Club finished second, and Abdulaziz Saeed of GDRFA Dubai Cycling Team came third.

In the Residents (18-39 years) category, Cornelis Vermeltfoort from Shabab Al Ahli Cycling Club claimed first place. Mohamed Farag of Yasi Team took second spot, and Roan Tamang finished third.

In the UAE Nationals (40+ years) category, Abdullah Saeed Al Hattawi from the Dubai Police Cycling Team secured first place.

Tariq Obaid of the GDRFA Dubai Cycling Team came second, and Naif Al Marzooqi ended in third place.

In the Residents (40+ years) category, Ian Dialo Cabahug from Talabat Boys 30+ won the top spot. Arturo Lada of LCW UAE Cycle Procap finished second, and Simon Henely of The Cycle Hub Radisson Team settled for third place.

Reflecting on the event, His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi said that the visionary leadership and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continued to inspire the sporting community in various ways. He underscored the commitment to continuous innovation, which had transformed the race into one of Dubai’s most distinguished sporting events. More than being just a sporting competition, the race offers a fabulous showcase of the emirate’s stunning landscapes, providing participating cyclists with a unique challenge that spans road, desert and mountain terrains while at the same time promoting the natural beauty of the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

HE Al Falasi noted that the event was designed to celebrate the beauty of Dubai’s desert landscapes, with carefully planned routes that not only challenged the field but also showcased the region’s stunning natural settings. He highlighted the importance of engaging audiences worldwide and ensuring that those following televised or social media coverage of the race could also enjoy the captivating expanses of Al Marmoom with its serene lakes and diverse geographic features. Applauding the participants, he commended their ability to navigate the demanding course and their remarkable expertise gained over years of competition on surfaces ranging from asphalt to desert to rugged trails.

The championship will conclude with the Women’s Race on 16 February 2025, at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

