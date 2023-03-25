By E247

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai World Cup 2023, in the presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed



Mohammed bin Rashid: The success of the Dubai World Cup reflects the UAE’s determination to be a global role model for achievement and excellence in various fields



“We take great pride in the accomplishments and global stature of the Dubai World Cup, which signify the UAE's leadership in the international equestrian sector”



One of the globe’s biggest horse racing tournaments, Dubai World Cup brings together the best racehorses, trainers and jockeys from across the world



Japan’s Ushba Tesoro crowned winner of the 27th edition of the prestigious event



Ahmed bin Mohammed honours sponsors of the nine races of the event



A dazzling fireworks display and a drone show marked the end of the Dubai World Cup 2023



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 27th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse. His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.



Speaking on the occasion, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the success of the Dubai World Cup reflects the UAE’s determination to be a global role model for achievement and excellence in various fields. The UAE’s superior infrastructure and its emergence as a major venue for global tournaments and a magnet for leading international sporting figures have marked the city out as one of the world’s greatest sporting destinations, His Highness said.



“We take great pride in the accomplishments and global stature of the Dubai World Cup, which signify the UAE's leadership in the international equestrian sector. We extend a warm welcome to horse racing fans from around the world visiting the UAE to be part of this grand celebration of the sport that has deep roots in the heritage and culture of the Gulf region and the Arab world,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

His Highness followed the races of the 27th Dubai World Cup meeting, which brought together the best racehorses, trainers and jockeys from across the world and thousands of spectators. This year’s Dubai World Cup was held during the Holy Month of Ramadan for the first time in the event’s history.



One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the prestigious event offered a total prizemoney of $30.5 million. The event’s nine race card featured 127 horses from 13 countries. Millions of racing enthusiasts worldwide tuned in to the broadcast of the planet’s most spectacular race day.



HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned the winner of the main $12 million Group 1 race of the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline. Japan’s Ushba Tesoro, owned by Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co Ltd, who emerged victorious in the race, was ridden by Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi. The 2000 m dirt contest saw some of the world’s top performers go hoof to hoof against each other.



HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the jockey and the trainer of the horse on their achievement and wished them continued success in the horseracing arena.



On the sidelines of the event, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), accompanied by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, honoured the event's sponsors, which included: Emirates Airline; Longines; DP World; Nakheel; Atlantis The Royal; Azizi Developments; Al Tayer Motors; One Za'abeel; and Emaar.



Also attending the grand event were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club; and other senior officials.



A dazzling fireworks display and a drone show marked the end of the Dubai World Cup 2023.





