Mohammed bin Rashid attends final day of Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today (Wednesday) attended the final day of the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing at Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid watched the Zillal and Zumool challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum crowned the winners of the competitions on the final day, following the conclusion of the sixth round.

