Mohammed bin Rashid Attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended competitions of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His Highness toured the venue and was briefed on the progress of the event and its vision, reflected in its official slogan, ‘United by Sports, Active for Life’, which promotes sport as a lifelong pursuit. The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 mark a historic milestone as the first Masters Games held in the Middle East, bringing together athletes from across the world in a shared celebration of sport and active living.

His Highness praised the event’s organisational excellence and its contribution to enhancing the UAE’s global reputation as a leading host of major international events. He affirmed that sport is a unifying platform that strengthens human connection, promotes healthy lifestyles, and expands participation opportunities across all segments of society.

The event brings together more than 25,000 athletes representing over 92 nationalities, competing across 38 sports, including six traditional disciplines and 13 sports for People of Determination.

The organising committee expects more than 500,000 spectators. Competitions are being held across 38 venues in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, including 18 indoor facilities and 20 world-class outdoor venues, supported by more than 7,200 volunteers.

The Games began yesterday with a ceremony held at the Zayed Sports City. Competitions will run until 15 February, with athletes aged 30 and above taking part. The main competitions are scheduled from 7 to 14 February 2026.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Excellency Mohamed Al Junaibi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, and His Excellency Aref Al Awani, Managing Director of the Higher Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

The event is supported by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA).