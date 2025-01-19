Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

In the presence and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai today organised the ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’.

Featuring exceptional technical standards and attracting widespread participation, the event formed part of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship, the largest community cycling race globally in terms of diversity and prize value.

The race began outside His Highness The Ruler’s Court in the historic Al Fahidi district, with special arrangements made by the Supreme Organising Committee for the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The official launch of the race was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court, and His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for the Al Salam Cycling Championship, who officially flagged off the race.

Also present were His Excellency Essa Al Mutaiwei, Deputy Director General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and members of the Supreme Organising Committee for the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

Cyclists displayed their competitive spirit as they raced along a 193-kilometre route passing through Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Old Dubai Customs Building, the Ministry of Defence, Dubai Creek, Al Seef Street, Creek Park, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai Frame, Za’abeel Park, Future Street, Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Tower, and Za’abeel Palace, before concluding at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi and His Excellency Essa Al Mutaiwee, crowned the winners at the end of the race. Matevz Govekar from the Shabab Al Ahli Umniah Cycling Team claimed first place in the individual category, followed by Tim Wellens from the MyWhoosh Cycling Team in second place, and Abdulla Jassim from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Cycling Team 1 in third place.

In the team category, the Shabab Al Ahli Umniah team was placed first, followed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in second place, and the MyWhoosh Cycling Team in third place.

Tariq Al Blooshi from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Cycling Team 2 won the over-40s category.

His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ruler’s Court for hosting the event and its opening ceremony, emphasising the significance of collaboration with government entities in promoting national achievements. He highlighted the Championship’s role in educating future generations about Dubai’s rich heritage, history, and the visionary leadership that has propelled the city to global prominence.

Al Falasi also praised the cyclists and participating teams for their impressive performances. He emphasised the Championship’s role in encouraging the community to adopt healthier, more active, and happier lifestyles. Special thanks were extended to the strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film Company.

The ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship will continue with the Desert Race on 9 February, 2025, followed by the Women’s Race on 16 February, 2025.

