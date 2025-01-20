Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, crowned the top finishers in the third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship in Abu Dhabi.

On the first day, Sultan Al Falahi, driver of Boat #3 from Team Black Pharaoh, claimed first place. Obaid Mubarak, driver of Boat #7 from Team Obaid Marine, came in second, followed by Khalid Sultan Al Mazmi, driver of Boat #8 from Team Sharjah, in third place.

On the second day, Sultan Al Falahi secured the overall title, taking first place, while Obaid Mubarak finished second, and Salem Al Yafie, driver of Boat #10 from Team Obaid Marine, claimed third.

The two-day competition featured 12 participants from the UAE, Kuwait, Yemen, and Sudan.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the success of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, emphasising that this achievement highlights the UAE's leadership in hosting global sporting events and its commitment to advancing marine sports.

He added, "The success of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship is the result of the dedication and hard work of all participants and organisers. It reflects our nation's passion for developing marine sports, both in terms of infrastructure and organisation. This championship enhances our international presence and showcases the competence of Emiratis in hosting major global events."

