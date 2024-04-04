Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup begins Friday in Abu Dhabi

Excitement is rising as the much-anticipated Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway at the Mubarak bin Mohamed Charter School in Abu Dhabi on 5th and 6th April, 2024, showcasing some of the Emirates most talented female athletes.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the tournament will feature competition across a range of age categories, including U-14, U-16, U-18, and Adults, giving the country’s top females from clubs and academies nationwide a chance to shine.

The two-day championship offers a platform for leading jiu-jitsu clubs and academies in the UAE to compete for the sought-after title while also presenting an opportunity for girls of varying age groups to exhibit their skills in front of jiu-jitsu enthusiasts.

Highlighting the tournament’s importance and how it helps nurture future champions, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF, said, “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup empowers Emirati girls to display their abilities and potentially become part of the national team, contributing to the UAE’s success in regional and global jiu-jitsu competitions.”

Al Wahda Club coach Rafaela Bertolot commended the tournament for its role in preparing athletes for competitions.

Bashayer Al Matrooshi, from the adult team at Al Wahda, aimed to win the title this weekend. “We are up for this moment and further glories,” she said. “I am delighted to compete in this prestigious tournament that reflects the strategic vision of the UAEJJF in empowering women.”

Dana Ali Albreiki of Al-Jazira Club, competing in the U-18 category, said her team would participate in the tournament with only one objective – “our goal is to win the title in every possible category”.

The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off with qualifying and elimination rounds, before concluding the following day with third place contest and final rounds, as well as the awarding of champions.

Last year, Baniyas Club claimed the Adults’ title, followed by Al Wahda Club in second place and Al Ain in third. Meanwhile, Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy dominated the U-18 category, with Baniyas Club and Al Ain Club securing second and third, respectively. Baniyas Club also emerged triumphant in the U-16 category, while Al Jazira Club secured the U-14 title.

