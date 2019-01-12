Mubadala celebrates Special Olympics Cup at Dubai World Cup Carnival

By Wam

Mubadala, in partnership with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 celebrated the ‘Special Olympics Cup’ at Dubai World Cup Carnival last night by dedicating a race to the inspirational athletes of the Special Olympics UAE team at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Abdulla Al Wahibi, Director of Sports at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and Abdel Rahman Al Mazmi, Special Olympics UAE Equestrian Athlete presented the trophy to the winner of the ‘Special Olympics Cup’, Connor Beasley.

The Special Olympics UAE team also presented Special Olympics wristbands to the winners at Meydan racecourse, which read, 'Meet the Determined', referring to the athletes of determination who will be competing at the Games from 14 – 21 March.

As the official partner of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the initiative demonstrates Mubadala’s commitment to empower people of determination and foster the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sports.