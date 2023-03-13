By E247

Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament ratifies List of Teams Participating in the Volleyball Competition



The Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has ratified the final list of teams participating in the volleyball competition of the 10th edition of the Tournament, taking place during the Holy Month of Ramadan at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex.

The volleyball competition is scheduled from 1st to 10th April 2023. Registration of players and technical & medical staff continue up to Monday 20th March midnight as per the approved conditions. Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players and 10 players minimum. Players’ age should be 18 years old or above, on the date of the launch of the competition. Participating teams are also allowed to replace four players in the period from 25th to 27th March, so that they can select the best players to participate in the competition. Registration procedures can be completed through the Tournament’s official approved website: www.nasst.ae.

List of players who are eligible to participate in the competition are approved as per the conditions stipulated in the Tournament’s general regulation, as it has been circulated to the participating teams. The Organizing Committee of the competition will convene a technical meeting with participating teams on Tuesday 28th March after the approval of players’ lists of all teams.

The draw ceremony will be held Wednesday morning 22nd March at Dubai Sports Council’s premises, in the presence of the participating teams’ managers. The matches’ schedule will be declared immediately after the end of draw procedures.

Participating teams will be categorized into two groups, each group comprises four teams. Matches in the groups stage will be played as per the one–round league system. The 1st & 2nd placed teams of each group will qualify to the semi-final stage.



The semi-final matches will be contested according to knockout system. The two winners of the semi-final will contest the final match, while the two losers will play the 3rd place match.

The competition matches are held as per rules & regulations applicable in the International Volleyball Federation and the UAE Volleyball Association, with exception to the amendments mentioned in the approved regulation & its annexes or in the circulars, issued by the Technical Committee.

The Organizing Committee of the Tournament has announced the closure of registration for the jiu-jitsu competition due to the completion of the numbers allowed to participate in the competition, taking into account that the competition will take place on 24th March at the main Hall of Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Registration in the other various competitions of NAS Sports Tournament continue through the Tournament’s official website: www.nasst.ae.

Registration for the teams participating in the wheelchair basketball competition continues up to 16th March, while players’ registration will continue until 23rd March. Registration door for the padel competition will be closed on 15th March. Registration for the fencing & archery competitions will continue up to 21st March, while registration in all categories of the cycling competition will be closed on 25th March. The deadline for registration in the running competition is on 3rd April.

