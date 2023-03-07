Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament receives Registration Forms for Participating in the 10th Edition of the Tournament

By E247

The Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament continues to receive registration forms for participating in the 10th edition of the Tournament, under title “Unlimited Abilities”.



Participants in the 10th edition of the Tournament will compete in eight sports games; these are: volleyball, padel tennis, jiujitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling.



Registration for the various competitions of the event continues through the Tournament’s website: www.nasst.ae, where all information & conditions of participation are available.



Padel Tennis Competition:



Registration for the padel tennis competition continues up to 19th March 2023. Contestants will compete in 6 local & international categories. The local categories comprise the 10-point classification category for men and women / the open classification category 100 points / the Emirati and expatriates’ mixed category / juniors category – U 16. The international categories include golden category & international national teams category.



The qualifier stages will be held from 16th to 22nd March through the knockout. System. The best 16 doubles will qualify to the final stage, scheduled during the Holy Month of Ramada from 23rd March to 9th April through knockout system too. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the padel tennis competition can be held through the email: naspadel@dubaisc.ae or Mobile No. 054 – 5838940.

Volleyball Competition:



Registration for players participating in the volleyball competition continues up to 20th March. Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players and 10 players minimum. Players’ age should be 18 years old or above, on the date of the launch of the competition. The Organizing Committee has closed registration door for teams, as 13 teams have submitted registration forms for participation in the competition. The ratified list of the eight participating teams in the volleyball competition will be declared later.

Participating teams will be categorized into two groups, each group comprises four teams. Matches in the groups stage will be played as per the one–round league system. The 1st & 2nd placed teams of each group will qualify to the semi-final stage.



The semi-final matches will be contested according to knockout system. The two winners of the semi-final will contest the final match, while the two losers will play the 3rd place match.

Running Competition:



Registration for the 10 km, 5 km & 4 km running competitions continues up to 3rd April. Participation in this competition is open for locals & expatriates besides international runners. Contestants will compete in various categories; these are: open category for men & women / open category for locals’ men & women / community category for male & female locals / elderly male & female locals and expatriates (50 years old & above) / open category for juniors – 4 km, which is allocated for male & female youth of 13 & 14 years old and male & female juniors of 11 & 12 years old.



The competition will be managed as per the rules & regulations applicable by the UAE Athletics Federation. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the running competition can be held through the email: nasrunning@dubaisc.ae or Mobile No. 056 – 5336886.



Fencing Competition

Registration for the fencing competition continues up to 21st March 2023, while the competition’s matches will be held on 28th & 29th March.

Contestants in this competition will compete in three categories; as follows: fencing sword competition "epee" for men – international / foil sword weapon competition for men – international / the Arab sword weapon saber competition for men – international. In the first stage, contestants will be classified into groups; to be held via one-league system. Fencers will be classified in descending ranking. In case two players are equal in the ranking, a play-off match will be held between them. The second stage will be played via knockout system. All matches in the competition are managed as per the latest version of the law applicable in the International Fencing Federation.

For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the fencing competition can be held through the email: nasfencing@dubaisc.ae. or Mobile No. 056-5336885.



Jiu-Jitsu competition

Registration for the jiujitsu competition continues up to 21st March 2023, whether individually or through clubs & academies. Contestants will compete in different five categories in blue, violet, brown & black belts; these are: men over 18 years old for weights from 62 to 100 kg / masters over 30 years old for weights from 62 to 100 kg / women over 18 years old for weights from 55 to 85 kg / male juniors 16 & 17 years old for weights from 52 to 85 km / female juniors 16 and 17 years old for weights from 44 to 75 Kg. The competition will be held through knockout system and will be managed as per the latest version of the rules applicable in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the jujitsu competition can be held through the email: uae.registrations@uaejjf.org.

Archery Competition

Registration for the archery competition continues up to 21st March 2023. Contestants will compete in five categories; these are: The men's archery compound bow / the men's Olympic bow over 18 years old / the youth Olympic bow 14 to 17 years old / the women's Olympic bow over 16 years old / people of determination compound bow. The competitions of all categories will be played as per 10 rounds × 3 arrows. The throwing distance (indoors) is 18 meters. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee can be held through the email: nasarchery@dubaisc.ae or Mobile No.: 054 – 9907637.

Wheelchair Basketball Competition:

Registration for the teams participating in the wheelchair basketball competition continues up to 16th March, while players’ registration will be closed on 23rd March. Matches in the first stage will be played as per the one–round league system. Participating teams will be categorized into two groups, each group comprises five teams. The 1st & 2nd placed teams of each group will qualify to the semi-final stage.



The competition will be managed as per the rules & regulations applicable in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the wheelchair basketball competition can be held through the email: info@dcd.org.ae or Mobile No.: 050-7746604.

Cycling Competition:



Registration for the 77 km cycling competition will continue up to 25th March 2023. Participation is allowed for all locals & expatriates who participate in official races in UAE & overseas from the age of 18 years old & above. Contestants will compete in various categories; as follows: open category for men & women / local amateurs of both genders who are recruited in teams & clubs / community category for male & female locals who are not recruited in clubs & teams besides teams of Police, armed forces & civil defense / elderly male & female locals and expatriates (50 years old & above) / people of determination (Road bikes and hand bikes) and blinds for 20 km. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the cycling competition can be held through the email: nascycling@dubaisc.ae or Mobile No. 054 – 5839464.



