By WAM

More than 1300 male and female players from 20 countries will compete in the Arab Individual Chess Championship 2020 (Open) which Abu Dhabi will host remotely on Thursday, 4th June, 2020.

UAE's Faisal Mohammed Al Hammadi will be the chief arbiter.

The Arab Chess Federation has allocated a cash prize of US$6000 for winners.

