Over 3000 Participants Expected at Hatta Open Sports Day on July 27

Hatta is set to host the Open Sports Day on July 27 as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s “Our Summer is Sporty” initiative. Backed by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta and organized in cooperation with various partners, the event will bring together more than 3,000 participants of all ages, fitness levels, and nationalities for a day of competitive and recreational sports amid the region’s scenic mountain landscape.

The Open Sports Day will feature a series of activities including free kayaking competitions for the public and a running race at the Hatta Dam organized by Super Sports. The program also includes a range of family-friendly recreational and competitive events, emphasizing community participation and physical well-being.

The Hatta summer calendar features a variety of ongoing sports programs, most notably the Hatta Summer Sports Tournament, which continues through July 31. Organized by Hatta Sports Games Company at the Hatta Community Development Hall, the tournament includes a corporate football championship, a PlayStation tournament, a youth football festival, a seniors’ walking competition, a girls’ badminton championship, a girls’ volleyball championship, a tug-of-war competition, a cultural quiz night at the local club, a youth dialogue session, horseback riding, and a “Hatta Honey” themed children’s tour.

Additional activities planned for August include a nighttime hiking event in Wadi Hub and a yoga session at the Hatta Dam, further enhancing the area’s appeal as a year-round destination for health and recreation.

The events in Hatta aim to offer participants a unique sports experience immersed in the area’s natural beauty and rugged terrain. Organizers expect the diverse programming to attract more summer visitors to Hatta, reinforcing its growing reputation as both a tourist and sports hub in the UAE. The initiative underscores a broader government and community effort to activate natural spaces and promote healthy, active lifestyles.

Our Summer is Sporty is a flagship initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council to improve quality of life across the emirate. The campaign encourages residents, citizens, and tourists to adopt physical activity as part of their daily routine.

The initiative includes a wide spectrum of activities such as mall runs, beach sports, snow and mountain events, aquatic competitions, women-focused programming, activities for people of determination, competitive tournaments, training camps, and family-friendly entertainment. Supported by numerous public and private entities, the initiative is delivered in partnership with specialized organizations that meet the highest safety and professional standards for event organization.