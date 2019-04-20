Parajiu-Jitsu heroes to take centre-stage in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

Alongside the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2019, ADWPJJC, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Parajiu-Jitsu championship will also get underway at the Mubadala Arena on Saturday, 20th April.

The 11th edition of the championship will welcome elite athletes from more than 100 countries to compete for various titles and total prize money of AED2 million across seven days of top-class competition, from 20th to 26th April, 2019.

Among the thousands of athletes ready to demonstrate their skills on the mats are also Parajiu-Jitsu athletes from the UAE and beyond, when they open the championship on Day One.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, organisers of the ADWPJJC and the official authority for the sport in the Emirates has made great strides in raising awareness of the values of jiu-jitsu, including tolerance, self-confidence, personal development, and many physical and emotional benefits, while promoting inclusivity and unity in the UAE.

Athletes from Al Ain Club for People of Determination will take to the mats in the Mubadala Arena to demonstrate how they have embraced the sport and have benefitted from its values and techniques.

"The federation provided us with a wonderful opportunity and made the process of Jiu-Jitsu and physical activity a lot easier, compared with other sports," said Sofiene Boulila, Technical Director of Al Ain Club for People of Determination.

Boulila stressed that for his team victory at the championship is not about winning medals but taking to the global stage and demonstrating their physical fitness. The Al Ain team will be joined by other Parajiu-Jitsu heroes from across the globe in competing for titles.