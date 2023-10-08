Pogačar clinches title at Il Lombardia third time in a row

It was a case of three in a row for Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates in the last major classic of the season, Il Lombardia, with start from Como and arrival in Bergamo (238 km).

The victory in the 2023 edition of the Italian race was different from the two previous, since this one came with a solo arrival at the end of a demanding day, which had begun in an unlucky way for the UAE Team Emirates with the withdrawal of Sjoerd Bax with a femur fracture after he had been involved in a crash.

The key moment of the race was the climb of Passo di Ganda (9.3 km at 7.1 percent) that selected the head group, with only 11 cyclists left leading the race: UAE Team Emirates were represented by Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates. As result of an intense battle, these riders became 7 at the top of the climb, at 30 km to go.

Pogačar made his move on the top and in the downhill: the Slovenian rider was perfect in controlling his bike on the bends, and he succeeded in building a gap of 45” which he held to the 6 chasers (teammate Adam Yates, Simon Yates for Jayco Alula, Aleksandr Vlasov for Bora-hansgrohe, Carlos Rodriguez for Ineos-Grenadiers, Primoz Roglic for Jumbo-Visma and Andrea Bagioli for Soudal-Quickstep).

At the approach of the last hill of the course (Colle Aperto (1.3 km at 7.2 percent), Pogačar had a 1’ advantage on the opponents and there was no way for the other rider to close the gap.

Pogačar crossed the finish line with 51″ on Andrea Bagioli and Primoz Roglic, 6th place for Adam Yates.

Pogačar said, “I tried to attack on the climb, which I know well, escaping with Vlasov, who was one of the strongest.

"I succeeded in going clear in the downhill, I rode it better than two years ago, and I was able to go solo to the arrival, despite the cramps: I tried to manage my effort, I slowed down a little bit, hoping that there was no cooperation in the chasing group, which was a big challenge.

"It was great to win three editions in a row on three participations, the solo arrival made this even greater, I really enjoyed the last 2 km."

Il Lombardia 2023 is the 17th seasonal victory for Pogačar, second Classic of the year after the Tour of the Flanders.

