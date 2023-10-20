Pogacar credits UAE for his success as world's premier cyclist

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cyclist representing the UAE Team Emirates and currently holding the top world ranking, expressed his immense satisfaction with his team's performance in the current season. The team secured an impressive total of 57 victories and was honoured with the title of the best team in 2023 according to the UCI World Tour rankings for cycling.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the 25-year-old Pogacar stated, "The team deserves full credit for the accomplishments. We faced numerous challenges throughout the season, but our effective management and collective efforts led us to the pinnacle, establishing us as the world's number one team."

He further added, "My presence on the podium is not merely an individual achievement but a testament to the team's dedication and teamwork. We function as a well-coordinated unit in all aspects, from our operational structure to the cyclists. These achievements are a tribute to the entire team."

Pogacar underlined that since joining the team in 2020, he and his teammates have consistently strived for excellence and podium finishes, which have materialised over the past few years, elevating the team to its current prestigious status.

He commented, "During our visits to the UAE, we witness the remarkable talents within the team's academy. These are exceptional athletes with the potential to consistently excel. Thanks to our management, we've grown accustomed to being at the forefront, and they will continue this tradition."

Pogacar emphasised that one of the defining attributes of the UAE Team Emirates is their commitment to nurturing emerging cycling talents and providing them with ample support. These young talents represent the core of the team's future and possess the ability to carry on the legacy.

In recent times, Pogacar has played a pivotal role in the UAE Team Emirates' numerous achievements, including triumphs in the Tours de France in 2021 and 2020. Furthermore, the team concluded the 2023 UCI World Tour ranking at the top.

