Qubaisi wins two gold medals at South African International Water Ski Championship

By Wam

Abdulbari Qubaisi, member of the National Air Sports Team and Skydive Dubai, won two gold medals in the speed and target competitions at the South African International Water Ski Championship. Emirati Camelia Mihai also won the silver medal in the competitions.

The championship, which was held from 19th to 22nd April, witnessed the participation of 100 international water skiers.

Qubaisi scored a total of 296.085 points in the speed competition, including 100 points for his first jump, timed at 2.449. He scored 96.085 points in his second jump, timed at 2.404, while his third jump scored 100 points, timed at 2.355. In the target competition, he scored the maximum 300 points, averaging 100 points per jump.

Mihai scored 294.244 points in the speed competition, and 254.911 points in the target competition.