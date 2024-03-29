Record breaking 28th Dubai World Cup night all set to captivate a sell-out crowd

of which is the $12million Dubai World Cup

Rashed bin Dalmook:

• Dubai World Cup embodies Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to establish a premier platform for advancing racing excellence both in the region and across the world

• Horses from 14 countries will compete across the nine races, ensuring global interest and media coverage

Epitomising Dubai’s grand vision for innovation and excellence, the 28th Dubai World Cup is all set to break records and captivate a sell-out crowd on Saturday. The stunning Meydan Racecourse will play host to a magnificent evening of top-class horse racing, featuring nine prestigious races with $30.5 million in prize money, the highlight of which is the $12million Dubai World Cup.

The iconic venue will host a spell-binding closing show, featuring a drone display that aims to set a new Guinness World Record. A fleet of 4,000 specialized drones will deliver a unique 33-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics and LED lights. These drones will create dynamic 3D sculptures in the sky, offering a visually stunning experience.

The thrilling World Record bid will follow some pulsating action on the track where 14 competing nationalities will entertain an enormous global audience, with more than 150 countries tuning in to witness one of the world’s premier sporting events.

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, said: “This year marks the 28th running of this magnificent fixture and we are once again delighted to receive visitors from all corners of the world for what promises to be a landmark day of world-class action on the track, combined with entertainment, hospitality and fashion.

“Launched in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup embodies his vision to establish a premier platform for advancing racing excellence both in the region and across the world. Peerless in its scope and having triumphed over challenges through the years, it remains a timeless event that ranks among the world's leading annual race meetings.

“Since the inception of the Dubai World Cup, this world-class meeting has consistently attracted the very best equine talent, trainers and jockeys, as well as the world’s leading owners to Dubai.

“We at the Dubai Racing Club anticipate an intensely competitive day of racing and we extend our thanks to all the jockeys, trainers and owners who accepted the challenge this year and wish all visitors an enjoyable experience at the Meydan Racecourse.”

Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai World Cup was founded with the objective of transforming Dubai into a pre-eminent global horse racing hub. As a bridge between markets and cultures, Dubai has provided the perfect meeting place for the world’s horse racing community. This year’s Dubai World Cup embraces the UAE’s longstanding commitment to sustainability, aligned with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to extend the Year of Sustainability into 2024.

The world of horse racing has fully embraced this spirit of excellence once again with six of last year’s winners again participating in the programme, while five 2023 champions have returned to Dubai to defend their respective titles. More than 30 Group 1 winners from around the world will race on a card which is packed with quality as Meydan once again welcomes the very best in equine talent that the world has to offer.

Set against the background of the record-breaking meeting, Dubai’s most fashionable individuals will vie for prizes exceeding AED200,000 in the world renowned Dubai World Cup Style Stakes, sponsored by Emaar. The competition promises to be as fierce off the track as it is on it, with glamorous racecgoers set to compete in five categories; Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Traditional Outfit and Best Hat.

Some of Dubai’s best fashion experts have been tasked with choosing the winners. The judging panel for Style Stakes includes personal brand strategist Kelly Lundberg, Gary Sweeney, Brand & Style Director for sponsors Ascot & Chapels, Evelyn McDermott, Founder of Evelyn McDermott Millinery, Fashion and Lifestyle Agency founder Ruth Bradley and Nadia Jendoubi, Store Supervisor and Brand Influencer for Anfasic Dokhoon.

While registration for the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes opens at 1.00 pm at Concourse 4, Concourse 2 and Apron Views, the action on the track gets underway with the Group 1 Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians at 3.30pm. The 2000 m curtain raiser is just one of six Group 1 events on a sparkling card, which sees 12 runners go to post for the marquee event, the Dubai World Cup, at 8.35 pm.

Last year’s winner from Japan, Ushba Tesoro, is back in Dubai in an attempt to become only the second back-to-back winner of the most spectacular race, but he must reverse Saudi Cup form with his conqueror Senor Buscador who narrowly got the better of him a month ago following a thrilling finish.

Local hope Kabirkhan leads the UAE challenge and carries the weight of a nation on his broad shoulders with his Kazakhstan owners promising celebrations of unbridled joy if their four-year-old can lift one of world racing’s greatest prizes for trainer Doug Watson. Bought cheaply from Keeneland Sales as a young horse, the son of 2016 winner California Chrome has wowed racegoers at Dubai Racing Club’s new look Carnival, winning impressively on two occasions, including at Group 1 level last time, to announce himself as a true Dubai World Cup contender. More than 40 global broadcasters will follow the progress of Kabirkhan and his 11 high-class rivals by beaming pictures around the world to an expectant audience.

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We are hugely excited about the 2024 Dubai World Cup, the 28th running of the event. Horses from 14 countries will compete across the nine races, ensuring global interest and media coverage. We have also received more than 400 media accreditation applications, further showing the interest in the meeting among race fans. Our team at the Dubai Racing Club has worked tirelessly all season to ensure that we reach World Cup night thoroughly prepared and determined to follow in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

He added: “The Dubai World Cup is well-known for a spectacular closing show and we are working with our partners to make this one better than ever. As always, it’s a closely guarded secret but I can say that those attending the 28th running of this great race meeting should prepare to see something they haven’t seen before!”

