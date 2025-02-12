Registration Open for 12th NAS Sports Tournament

The Organizing Committee of the NAS Sports Tournament is continuing to receive registration forms for the 12th edition of the tournament, the largest of its kind, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the UAE. The tournament is organized under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The event, which takes place annually at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex during Ramadan, features 11 sports competitions, including volleyball, padel, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war, obstacle challenge, and two newly added events: badminton and the laser run (running & shooting).

Registration Details: Registration is open through the official tournament website: www.nasst.ae.

Volleyball Competition:

Scheduled from the 12th to the 20th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: March 2, 2025.

Teams: 10 to 14 players, aged 18 and above.

Group stage: Two groups of four teams.

Semi-finals and finals will follow a knockout system.

Wheelchair Basketball Competition:

Takes place from the 9th to the 19th of Ramadan.

Qualifiers at Dubai Club for People of Determination; finals at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Registration deadline: February 14, 2025.

10 teams will compete, each comprising eight players (four players with disabilities and four able-bodied players from the same department).

Matches will follow International Wheelchair Basketball Federation regulations.

Running & Shooting (Laser Run) Competition:

Debuting in the NAS Sports Tournament.

Scheduled for the 10th & 11th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: March 7, 2025.

Open to individuals aged 6 to 59 from the UAE and GCC.

Divided into 10 categories with varying shooting distances and running lengths.

Governed by UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation rules.

Padel Competition:

Runs from the 1st to the 19th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: February 14, 2025.

Features three competitions and six categories, including UAE Padel Federation competitions and the Nad Al Sheba Open.

Governed by International Padel Federation rules.

Running Competition:

Scheduled for the 7th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: March 3, 2025.

Includes 10 km, 5 km, and 4 km races for various age and skill categories.

Managed under UAE Athletics Federation regulations.

Cycling Competition:

74 km race on the 14th & 15th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: March 9, 2025.

Open to local and international participants aged 19 and above.

Features multiple categories, including professional, amateur, and people of determination.

Fencing Competition:

Takes place on the 2nd & 3rd of Ramadan at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Registration deadline: February 27, 2025.

Open to local and international fencers.

Governed by International Fencing Federation rules.

Badminton Competition:

Scheduled for the 8th & 9th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: March 3, 2025.

Features 13 categories, including Emirati, international, and Special Olympics divisions.

Matches follow Badminton World Federation regulations.

Jiu-Jitsu Competition:

Takes place on the 5th & 6th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: February 27, 2025.

Open to local and international competitors in five belt categories.

Organized under Jiu-Jitsu International Federation rules.

Tug of War Competition:

Runs from the 11th to the 18th of Ramadan.

Registration deadline: February 27, 2025.

Open to government and community teams.

Teams consist of 12 players (eight active and four reserves).

The competition follows a group stage and knockout format.

For more details and to register, visit www.nasst.ae.

