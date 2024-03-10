RTA opens new cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif in implementation of Hamdan bin Mohammed’s directives

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif extending 7 km to connect with the existing tracks in the two districts, which already span 32 km. Consequently, this expansion brings the total length of cycling tracks in these residential communities to 39 km. The opening of the new tracks coincides with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, a period when residents and visitors enjoy engaging in physical activities, including cycling.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, remarked: "The project has been undertaken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city. Achieving this goal requires providing suitable alternatives to encourage residents to ride bikes. It is also aligned with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to position Dubai as the best city for living in the world.

“Expanding the cycling tracks is part of RTA’s Master Plan to construct dedicated tracks for walking and cycling across Dubai to motivate residents and visitors to engage in sports and leisure activities, thereby enhancing quality of life. It also translates RTA’s commitment to improving the interconnectivity between existing cycling tracks in residential areas and the top attractions of the neighbourhood,” added Al Tayer.

2 New Cycling Tracks

"The first cycling track begins at the Qur'anic Park, located on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to intersect with Al Khawaneej Street. It then crosses the street via the combined pedestrian and cyclists bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track. The second track commences at Mushrif Park, near Crocodile Park, and extends to intersect with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. From there, it runs northward along the street until it crosses Al Khawaneej Street through the pedestrian and cyclists bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej. With the addition of the two new tracks, the total length of cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif now extends 39 km,” explained Al Tayer.

“The cycling track in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is part of a master plan for the expansion of cycling tracks to connect key districts of the emirate. The plan envisages extending the total length of the cycling track network from the current 544 km to 1,000 km by 2030. Key coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina are set to be connected to the external tracks in Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba districts,” he noted.



Top Standards

"During the design and construction of cycling tracks along with their speed limits, due attention has been devoted to adhering to the top international standards, specifications, and technical guidelines in a way tailored to the specific nature of the area and the classification of tracks. These tracks have motivated residents and visitors to take up cycling as an alternative and sustainable mode of transportation that facilitates the first and last-mile journeys," concluded Al Tayer.

