RTA partners with Careem Bike to provide free bikes for participants in Dubai Ride

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem Bike have teamed up to offer free bike - to residents and visitors who wish to participate in the Dubai Ride cycling event but do not have their own bikes. Participants can collect their - free bikes from Careem’s bike docking stations at Entrance A - Museum of the Future (MOTF) - Trade Centre Street, and the Entrance E - Lower FCS - Financial Centre Road next to Roda Al Murooj Building A on a first-come, first-served basis.



Participants can also subscribe and rent a Careem Bike from any of the 192 stations across Dubai, and overtime fees for rides longer than 45 minutes will be waived during the event. The initiative - strengthen RTA’s partnership with Careem and make Dubai Ride easily accessible for those who do not own their own bikes.



Adel Shakeri, Director Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency and Head of Sports Team in RTA said “Dubai Ride is a significant platform as part of Dubai 30x30 challenge that promotes a healthy lifestyle among residents and visitors. RTA aims to promote Dubai as a bike-friendly city among tourists and encourage residents to opt for a more sustainable mode of transportation as well. It also aims to raise awareness about available micro-mobility services in the city. Hence this partnership with Careem is ideal and significant to meet our strategic goals of Sustainability, Health, Safety and Security and Customer Happiness’.





Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility at Careem, said: “We're thrilled to contribute to RTA's mission of enhancing the Dubai Ride experience by facilitating bike rentals at all 192 Careem Bike stations throughout Dubai. Participants can grab free bikes from specific stations on a first-come, first-served basis, while Careem Bike subscribers - can access bikes at any station, with overtime fees waived - Dubai Ride participants - during the event.”



In order to -pick up a free bike ride for Dubai Ride, participants can download the Careem app, click the ‘Bike’ icon, and subscribe to the ‘Dubai Ride Pass’ set at AED 00.00 on the 12th of November starting from 2:00 am until 7:30 am. Participants can pick up their bikes from the 2 pop up stations near the entrance A - MOTF and entrance E - lower FCS or from any of the 192 Careem Bike docking stations . All participants are required to bring their own helmets to use the bikes and register on the Dubai Ride website. They will also be required to enter their card details as a security measure but will not be charged for borrowing the bikes.



The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6:15- am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6:30 am, concluding it at 7:30 am. Participants can collect - bikes from the following Careem bike-docking stations, in close proximity to the cycling event:

-

- Entrance A - MOTF - Trade Centre St

- Entrance E - Lower FCS - Financial Centre Rd Next to Roda Al Murooj Building A



Launched in partnership with RTA, Careem Bike has grown to become one of the largest pedal-assist bikes-sharing networks in the world. Careem Bikes are used by residents and tourists throughout the year, even throughout the UAE’s summer months. Since its launch in February 2020, Careem Bike has displaced over 2,976,482 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 834 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year.



