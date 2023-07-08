San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cup

The San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid will host on Sunday, 9th July 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan listed Cup.

With a prize of 16,000 euros, the race is specifically for seven novice horses that are four years old, covering a distance of 1600 meters

In Italy, a field of ten horses - aged three years and above - will compete in the 1350 metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup in the Tag liac ozzo Racecourse.

The race carries a prize of 6,000 euros.

Both races are being held under the patronage of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The festival contributes to developing horse races worldwide and supports the efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.