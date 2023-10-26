Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival returns on 27 October

The Sharjah Camel Racing Club announced the organisation of the second edition of the Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival on Friday, 27th October, at the Al Dhaid Camel Racing Track.

The 5-day festival features a diverse range of camel categories, including Hukayif, Laqaya, Izaah, Thnaya, Holoul, and more and comprises morning and evening sessions and anticipates substantial participation from camel owners and sports enthusiasts.

Accompanying the festival will be a heritage village that showcases numerous cultural and heritage activities, providing insight into the rich heritage and culture of the UAE.

The Sharjah Camel Racing Club said that the festival is set to attract significant participation from camel owners, both locally and regionally, spanning five days. Generous prizes and awards will be presented to the winners.

Sharjah Camel Racing Club, announced the launch of the activities for the 2nd edition of the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for camel racing. The event will start on the 27th October and will run for 5 days in the morning and evening periods, including 120 rounds for different categories of camels.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”, His Excellency Al Ketbi commended His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his significant and consistent support for camel racing, the sport of our fathers and grandfathers.

Al Ketbi stated that camel owners, fans, and visitors will experience watching the competitions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's festival, which will begin on October 27. It will also coincide with the opening of the heritage village, which will host a variety of events and activities.

