Sixth edition of IMMAF Youth World Championships kicks off in Al Ain

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships kicked off on Monday at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The event, held in the city for the first time, features a record participation of more than 1,000 male and female athletes representing 60 countries.

Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship runs until 27th July. The opening day featured high-intensity bouts and a vibrant atmosphere, with strong attendance from spectators and the participation of rising talent from across the globe.

For the first time since the championship’s inception, competitions in the Youth D category, for athletes aged 10 to 11, were held. This milestone reflects the organisers’ commitment to broadening participation and supporting the development of young athletes from an early age.

Kerrith Brown, President of IMMAF, expressed pride in the ongoing partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. He noted that this edition is the largest since the championship began in 2019 and serves as an ideal platform for cultural exchange and for promoting positive values among youth worldwide.

He added that the UAE has become a leading model for hosting international sporting events, supported by its ambitious vision, world-class infrastructure and commitment to empowering youth in the field of sports.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the MMA Committee, said, “Hosting the championship in the Al Ain Region for the first time reflects the international sporting community’s confidence in the UAE’s organisational capabilities. It also highlights the country’s efforts to enhance its sports infrastructure and expand its hosting map to cover all emirates.

He added that the inclusion of the Youth D category this year introduces a new dimension to the competition and aligns with a forward-thinking vision to support and nurture talent from a young age.

“This contributes to developing future champions, instilling a positive competitive spirit early on, and preparing a generation with the skills and mindset needed to represent the UAE on the global stage,” he stated.

Al Dhaheri expressed his sincere gratitude to the wise leadership and extended his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of this global event. He emphasised that such support serves as a powerful motivator for the younger generations to continue striving for excellence and to elevate Emirati sports to greater heights.

Kyle Wilson, coach of the United States national team, said his team is participating in the championship with around 30 male and female athletes, praising the outstanding level of organisation.