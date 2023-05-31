SIXTH EDITION OF VICE PRESIDENT’S JIU-JITSU CUP TO BEGIN SATURDAY AT SHABAB AL AHLI DUBAI CLUB

The sixth edition of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is set to kick off next Saturday at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, promising a weekend filled with high-intensity matches between athletes representing various clubs and academies from across the UAE. The event, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, will run on June 3-4 and will feature competitions across different categories, including Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Adults.

The championship, which was initially introduced in 2018, will feature an open belt format. With prize money of over Dh 1 million, this tournament is among the three highly regarded local competitions that allow clubs and academies from across the country to vie for the coveted title. The other two are the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup.

“The Vice President’s Cup serves as a launching pad for new jiu-jitsu talents in the UAE, propelling them towards excellence and the opportunity to represent the national team,” said His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“The local championships organised by the UAEJJF are on par with the highest standards of major international championships in terms of technical and organisational aspects. Clubs and academies are eager to have their athletes participate in these competitions, as they provide a unique environment for them to test their skills.”

Al Dhaheri also commended the concerted efforts of participating academies and clubs, aimed at strengthening the global leadership of the UAE in jiu-jitsu and solidifying its position as the world capital for the sport.

The clubs are diligently preparing to participate in the Vice President's Cup, ensuring their training programmes align with the significance of the event. Prominent clubs in the competition include Shabab Al Ahli, Baniyas, Sharjah Self-Defense, Al-Wahda, Al-Jazira, Al-Ain, ADMA Academy, A.F.N.T, and Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Club.

Abdullah Al-Qama, the Director of Jiu-Jitsu at Al-Jazira Club, has confirmed that the club’s athletes are fully prepared for the competition. He said, “Al-Jazira Club initiated the training of athletes under the age of 18 three years ago, and we are currently observing the positive outcomes of that strategic decision. This approach has successfully nurtured a group of talented and exceptional athletes, serving as concrete evidence of the club's effective plans.”

“We are participating in the Vice President's Cup in three categories: adults, under 18, and under 16. We have already begun our efforts to train and develop the next generation of champions under the age of 14, and they will be fully prepared to participate in the seventh edition of the tournament next year,” he added.



Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, an athlete representing Al Ain Club in the Under 16 category, expressed his determination, and said, "We are participating in the tournament with the goal of defending our Under-16 title, and we will seize the opportunity to ascend to the podium once again. We are having daily training sessions under the guidance of our coaching staff, and we have the confidence to not only replicate last year’s achievement but also to secure the first place in other categories.”

Official weigh-in procedures for all categories participating in the tournament will take place on Friday, June 2, from 6-8 pm, and on Saturday, June 3, from 8-10 am at Shabab Al Ahli Club. The preliminary rounds competitions will commence on Saturday.

Past champions

In the previous edition of the tournament, Baniyas Club emerged as champions in the Adults category, surpassing Al Wahda and Al Ain who secured second and third place respectively. Baniyas also claimed the title in the Under-18 category, outperforming Sharjah Self-Defense Sports and Al Wahda, who secured second and third positions. Meanwhile, Al Ain had clinched the top spot in the Under 16 years), with Al-Jazira finishing as the runner-up and Sharjah securing the third position.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.