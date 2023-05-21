Ski Dubai transforms into a thrilling snow sports hub as 600+ athletes converge for the spectacular fourth edition of DXB Snow Run

Athletes from more than 55 nationalities, including 30 Emiratis, took to the slopes of Ski Dubai

his morning, Ski Dubai was transformed into a dynamic hub of snow sports prowess, as the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Dubai Snow Run (DXB Snow Run) unfolded with exhilarating excitement. Drawing an impressive gathering of over 600 athletes from more than 55 nationalities, including 30 Emiratis, the event showcased the thrilling fusion of athleticism and multicultural spirit.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Ski Dubai, the highly anticipated competition roared to life at 6:30 am in the heart of the popular indoor ski venue. Brave participants took on the icy challenge, racing against frigid temperatures plummeting to -4 degrees Celsius, as they tackled either the invigorating 3km or the thrilling 5km route. The atmosphere was charged with adrenaline as athletes pushed their limits, creating an unforgettable display of determination and resilience.

The organisation of DXB Snow Run 2023 exemplifies the vibrancy of Dubai's sporting landscape and reinforces the city's global standing as a leading hub for exhilarating and inclusive athletic events.

The DXB Snow Run 2023 was opened by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council. Also in attendance were Nasser Aman Alrahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding; Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment; and Mohammad El Etri, Vice President – Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

Highlighting the prominence of snow sports in the annual agenda of the Dubai Sports Council, HE Saeed Hareb underscored the Council's commitment to collaborating with various stakeholders to organise an array of events catering to diverse nationalities and individuals with different abilities. “In addition to promoting these sports among the community, the Council actively seeks to foster inclusivity by ensuring that people from all segments of society have the opportunity to engage in snow sports. With a dedicated focus on snow sports, the Dubai Sports Council organises a multitude of snow events and competitions throughout the year in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, solidifying their unwavering dedication to this thrilling domain,” he said.

Winners

The Women's 5km race witnessed Ann Wanjohi triumphing after completing five laps of the exhilarating Ski Dubai circuit in an impressive time of 00:28:41. Mohammed Al Hassani secured the coveted title in the Men's 5km race, crossing the finish line with a commendable time of 00:20:38.

Meanwhile, Karis Brown showcased an outstanding performance, emerging as the victorious athlete in the Women's 3km race with an impressive time of 00:16:37. In the Men's 3km race, Rich Zielinski seized the top spot, completing the challenging course in a remarkable time of 00:15:01.

Introducing a new category this year, the Team's category, Block20, a distinguished fitness club from Umm Al Quwain, claimed the top position, displaying remarkable teamwork and achieving an average time of 00:53:59.

Launched in 2020, the annual event aims to foster a snow sports culture across the region and nurture emerging snow sports athletes, aside from promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among residents and visitors. The novel event receives an overwhelming response from the sport-loving community, attracting athletes ranging in age from 15-70.

Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council regularly collaborate to host fun and unique events given their shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and making snow sports accessible to everyone. Later this year, they will host the 14th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, a popular endurance test which sees Ski Dubai transformed into a fun yet challenging obstacle course.

Ski Dubai was recently awarded the Best Sport / Adventure-Based Entertainment at the 2023 MENALAC Awards, which are the benchmark of excellence in the leisure, entertainment and attractions industry, in recognition of its commitment to foster a snow sports culture in the MENA region.

DXB SNOW RUN FINAL RESULTS

5km Results

Women’s Winners

1. Ann Wanjohi

2. Gabriela Fatu

3. Lucy Murton

Men’s Winners

1. Mohammed Al Hassani

2. Felix Mate

3. Khalid Bucheeri

3km Results

Women’s Winners

1. Karis Brown

2. Olga Belokrylova

3. Anna Yashchikova

Men’s Winners

1. Rich Zielinski

2. Vladimir Gorbachev

3. Yaqoob Al Asmawi

Teams’ Results

Winners

1. Block20

2. Dazzlers

3. Desert Storm

