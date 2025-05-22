'SNOGA 2025': A Transformative Women-Only Yoga Experience in the Snow

A unique event organised by Dubai Sports Council, UAE Sports for All Federation, UAE Yoga Committee and The Seventh Concept

In a visionary collaboration between the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Sports for All Federation, the UAE Yoga Committee and The Seventh Concept, 'SNOGA 2025' is set to debut on June 14 at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, marking a groundbreaking moment in wellness – an all-women yoga experience set in snow.

This innovative experience, hosted in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim's Ski Dubai, re-defines wellness by merging movement and mindfulness within an immersive alpine setting, exclusively designed for women. With temperatures reaching -4°C, 'SNOGA 2025' represents a bold step forward in creating intentional, inspiring spaces that prioritise the well-being and empowerment of women through sport.

"We are proud to support 'SNOGA 2025', an event that contributes to increasing the practice of yoga in the UAE and enhances opportunities for women to participate in sporting events while increasing the number of practitioners of sports and physical activity," noted Ahmad Ibrahim, Vice President of the Asian Yoga Federation. "This initiative, in collaboration with The Seventh Concept, sets a benchmark for experiential health activations in the region."

The event features various sessions led by professional yoga instructors, offering a unique experience for women to practice yoga in a snow environment during the summer months.

The Dubai Sports Council organizes numerous events in collaboration with Mall of the Emirates at Ski Dubai, including snow running races, ice challenges, local and international skiing championships, and snow hiking, which form a special season of sports tourism and attract visitors from around the world.

Amanda Bloud, Managing Partner at The Seventh Concept, shared: "Creating impactful and elevated experiences for women is not a trend, it is a commitment. With SNOGA, we are not only offering access to wellness but reshaping how and where it can be experienced. This is about re-defining boundaries, in a setting that speaks to the strength, intention and elegance of today's woman."

'SNOGA 2025' is not just an evolution in wellness; it is the beginning of a new standard in immersive, women-led experiences. Designed as an exclusive gathering, attendance will be limited to a highly-curated group of women through pre-registration and private invitations.

Crafted with purpose and precision, the event brings together a hand-picked group of partners who each represent the highest standards in their respective industries. From global names like Lululemon, the official wellness partner, Garmin, the official fitness partner, and Pocari Sweat, to regional leaders such as Mai Dubai, alongside medical partners Physio Move - every collaboration contributes to the elevated environment of the experience. Luxury is seamlessly woven in by Wallace & Co, while sensory wellness is brought to life through the thoughtful additions of The Camel Soap Company and Saanté Selfcare.

