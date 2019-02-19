Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi Torch run to visit iconic locations across seven Emirates

By Wam

Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run will tour all seven emirates for ten days from 4th to 13th March.

It was announced at a special event today that the Torch will begin its journey in Fujairah before touring every emirate and ending in Abu Dhabi at the Opening Ceremony of the World Games on 14th March, to announce the beginning of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The Torch Run is being organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with the Local Organising Committee, LOC, of the World Games.

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Board of the Ministry of Interior, voiced that all parties are keen to strengthen cooperation and coordination to produce an exceptional event that reflects the country's standing and its international reputation in hosting and organising the most important events in the world.

"Sheikh Saif bin Zayed has stressed the importance of providing all forms of assistance and support to LOC of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, putting all the ministry's capabilities to serve the event, with the support of the country’s efforts to make this humanitarian and international event a success," he said.

He also pointed out that the Ministry has sponsored the Flame of Hope Torch Run and is keen to provide services and logistical support for this important international event.

Brigadier General Waleed Salim Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Committee organising the Flame of Hope Torch Run gave details about the Torch route, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Interior, from the moment of its arrival to the UAE on 28th February until it reaches the Opening Ceremony of the World Games at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

In a presentation, Al Shamsi briefed attendees on the Torch tour and its stopping sites. The Torch will arrive into Abu Dhabi Airport from Athens on board an Etihad Airways flight on 28th February before the Torch Run starts at Wadi Al Wurayah Waterfalls in Fujairah at 9 am on 4th March.

The Torch will then travel to Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah, spending a day visiting iconic locations in each of the four Emirates including Jebel Jais, Fujairah Fort, Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Thiqa Club, a Sharjah-based club set up especially to support People of Determination, which also serves as a training venue for a number of Special Olympics UAE athletes.

The Torch Run will then spend two days in Dubai where it will be carried past several attractions including the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef Village and the Atlantis Hotel, with a ceremony in Burj Park at 5.20 pm on Sunday 10th March.

After Dubai, the Torch Run will spend a day each in Al Ain and Al Dhafra before concluding its route in Abu Dhabi with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Founder’s Memorial, Abu Dhabi Louvre and other iconic city locations.

Khalfan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, said, "The participation of all government entities and leading organisations in the UAE is important for the smooth running of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Local partners with invaluable expertise, supplies and facilities will help to ensure the success of the World Games.

"The Ministry of Interior’s sponsorship of the Flame of Hope Torch Run, which is one of the biggest events accompanying the World Games, celebrates the values of inclusivity and unity, which is enjoyed by all within the UAE."

People across the UAE will have the unprecedented opportunity to see the flame visit all seven emirates ahead of its arrival at the Opening Ceremony of the World Games on 14th March.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, the Torch will be carried by Special Olympics athletes and hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the world.

Members of the public are invited to attend each location to watch the Flame of Hope go past, while special ceremonies will be held at the end of each day in every emirate for communities to gather and celebrate the values of inclusivity and unity that Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and the LETR aims to promote.