Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes' performance: Ahmed bin Mohammed

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has developed into a strategic and powerful center for soft power, with sport serving as one of its most significant pillars.

He added that everyone in the sports delegations taking part in the future forums now has a greater obligation to spare no effort in representing their nation in the best manner to produce the best possible results., noting that sports championships are the benchmark standard for gauging athletes' performance progress.

Sheikh Ahmed emphasised the importance of rallying around UAE athletes and providing all available resources and tools that assist them to stand out and win advanced positions in all sporting events, including the 15th edition of the Pan Arab Games that will be held for the first time in Algeria this July.

The National Olympic Committee earlier announced that the UAE will participate in the 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria with 131 athletes, including 80 male and 51 female athletes from across 15 sports. These will include volleyball, athletics, boxing, judo, swimming, karate, badminton, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, fencing, chess, and wheelchair basketball and athletics for people of determination.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.