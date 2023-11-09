The 11th “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament” to kick off today with Participation of 1000 Female Players

The 11th edition of “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”, the biggest of its kind, will be held from 9th to 20th Nov. 2023 with participation of more than 1000 female players.



The Tournament is organized by Dubai Sports Council, aiming to attract women sports talents and to increase the level of women’s awareness with the importance of the exercise of sport & physical activities.



Participants in the Tournament will compete in 7 sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting & obstacles challenge.



The current edition of the Tournament to be kicked off with the bowling competition, scheduled on Thursday 9th Nov. 2023 at Dubai International Bowling Center – Al-Mamzar. Winners in both individual & team categories will be honored on the same day at 08:00 pm.

The padel competition will be held at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port from 10th to 12th Nov. Contestants are classified into locals & expatriates’ categories.



The badminton competition will take place from 13th to 16th Nov. at Al-Nasr Sports Club. Participants in this competition are also classified into locals & expatriates’ categories.

The 4.5 km running competition to take place on Friday 17th Nov. at Meydan Racetrack. Racers in this competition are classified into two categories (locals’ category and open category).



The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 18th Nov. at the Fazza Shooting Range in Al-Rawiya, to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 19th Nov. at the Gravity Gym Club in Al-Quoz.



The cycling competition will be held on Monday 20th Nov. at Deira Palm Island. Contestants are classified into three categories; as follows: 20 km locals’ category / 20 km expatriates’ category / 30 km open category.

All competitions to be held during evening times in order to enable participants and fans to carry out their tasks & duties during the official working hours without any need for absence or early leaving.

The technical committee stated that rules applicable in local federations will be implemented, in addition to all articles which are newly introduced in the respective federations. Rules & regulations are stipulated in a way that copes with abilities of female associates of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities and in such way that does not contradict the rules applicable in each of the respective federations.

