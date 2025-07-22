Thirtieth edition of Dubai World Cup to be run on March 28

The 30th running of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan will take place on March 28 next year, Dubai Racing Club announced on Monday.

The 2025/26 Dubai Racing Carnival will span 17 meetings, with the season beginning on Friday, November 7, and reaching its conclusion with the 30th running of the Dubai World Cup. Emirates Super Saturday, the key prep day for World Cup night, will take place on February 28.

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said on Monday: “The Dubai World Cup is firmly established as one of the world’s great sporting and social spectacles. As we prepare for its 30th edition in 2026, a milestone to be truly celebrated, we look forward to welcoming the finest horses, jockeys, and connections from around the world.

This year’s Carnival is punctuated by four major feature days, each mixing elite racing with Dubai’s renowned hospitality:

Festive Friday (December 19, 2025): The season comes alive with the Dh 1 million G2 Maktoum Mile, ushering in the holidays with adrenaline and cheer.

Fashion Friday (January 23, 2026): Where haute couture meets horsepower. The highlight? The Dh 3.68 million G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, a critical stepping stone toward the Dubai World Cup.

Emirates Super Saturday (February 28, 2026): The Carnival’s pivotal dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup meeting with the G2 Al Maktoum Classic offering a direct route into the big race spotlight.

Dubai World Cup Night (March 28, 2026): The crown jewel. A night when the eyes of the sporting world turn to Meydan for what has become the richest, most glamorous nights in horse racing.