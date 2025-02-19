Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

Ethara, the organisers of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has officially launched ticket sales for the race, inviting fans to experience the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from 5th to 7th December 2025.

Having hosted four title-deciding showdowns, including McLaren's 2024 Constructors' Championship victory, Abu Dhabi continues to be a defining moment in the Formula 1 world.

With the sport celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, this milestone edition promises to be one of the most highly anticipated yet, with a packed weekend of motorsport action and world-class entertainment.

Following record-breaking attendance in 2024, where over 192,000 spectators gathered at Yas Marina Circuit, Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said, "Following another record-breaking Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are excited to build on this success and welcome even more fans in 2025. With unprecedented demand already recorded, we anticipate another incredible year of world-class racing and entertainment."

With Formula 1 set for one of its most competitive seasons in history, major driver moves, including Lewis Hamilton's highly anticipated switch to Ferrari, have set the stage for an intense championship battle, with the possibility of another title-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi.

