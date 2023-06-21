Tickets now available for USA Basketball Showcase and International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that tickets will go on sale today for the ‘USA Basketball Showcase’ featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team playing games against Greece and Germany at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, 18th – 20th August.

An additional number of games were also announced as part of ‘International Basketball Week’ that will see Egypt, Lebanon and Mexico playing games on 17th and 18th August at Etihad Arena.

Available at Etihadarena.ae or Ticketmaster.ae, tickets for the USA Basketball Showcase and International Basketball Week will go on sale to the public today at 16:00 GST (8:00 EDT).

Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading sports tourism destination in recent years and made history in 2022 when the Etihad Arena hosted the NBA for the first time with two official pre-season games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

Returning later this year, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ will see the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves meet on 5th and 7th October, at Etihad Arena.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face Greece and Germany on 18th and 20th August, respectively, with Germany and Greece also set to play on 19th August at Etihad Arena.

Lebanon, Egypt and Mexico will face off in two games at Etihad Arena, with Lebanon playing Egypt on 17th August followed by Lebanon playing Mexico on 18th August.

