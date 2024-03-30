Tower Of London a sight to behold in Dubai Gold Cup

$1,000,000 Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors



In a scintillating display of speed and tactical prowess, Tower Of London - under the supreme guidance of Ryan Moore - triumphed in the Dubai Gold Cup (3200m).

However, the race was not devoid of pre-race drama as dual St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov was sensationally withdrawn at the gates on veterinary advice, much to the dismay of connections and spectators alike.

Facing a slowly run affair, Libyan Glass dictated the pace on the far side while Kieran Shoemark on Trawlerman opted for a solitary trip in the middle of the track.

With pace at a premium, jockeys maintained a strategic, collective silence until the pivotal home stretch when Siskany, a specialist on the course, initiated the first move - only to falter in sustaining the momentum.

As they headed for the final two furlongs, Al Nayyir made giant strides to threaten the favourites before Tower Of London, racing right out in the centre of the track, showcased an astonishing burst of acceleration. He raced past his rivals to score by two lengths going away.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “You would have to be very impressed with that. He has become a very classy horse. He is very pacey. He quickens so well. Ryan said there wasn’t much pace on, but he was happy to wait with him like he did in Saudi last month. He settles well, then quickens. And he loves that fast ground on a flat track. I am not sure what the plan will be for him. I don’t know if he would get the trip in an Ascot Gold Cup. He might, though. Ryan said he could drop back to a mile and a half, too, so we have options with him. Races like the Coronation Cup or the Hardwicke Stakes we could think about. Ryan was very confident beforehand. We felt him and Auguste Rodin were our best chances of the day and it is great to start with a win.”

Al Nayyir (2nd), jockey Christophe Soumillon said: “It was a great run. I was a bit disappointed last time in Saudi but the track was probably too firm and he was hanging left a lot. Today, he was travelling really easy. He started well and we had a much better draw. I thought in the last 300 metres I was going to win it but Tower Of London is a great horse and he came really fast at the end.”

Adam Driver, representative of owner Elbashir Salem Elhrari, said: “Delighted with that. The slow pace was perfect for him as the trip is a bit of a question mark and he’s right on the edge for it. He could nick a few lengths and everyone was playing catch-up. In Saudi the pace was a little bit too strong which didn’t suit him. I’m sure he’s going to be a very exciting horse and we’ll see what he does in Europe this year.”

Trawlerman (3rd), jockey Kieran Shoemark said: “He ran a good race. He settled OK but I think the ground was ultimately a bit too quick for him. I think he’s better with a little bit of dig but it was a cracking performance. He stays for fun and I wanted to be prominent.”

Siskany (4th), jockey William Buick said: “He ran good, he had a good trip. He’s getting older now, but he ran a good race.”

Giavellotto (5th), jockey Ben Coen said: “Ran really well, probably didn’t go quick enough for him. I think dropping back in trip going quicker, he’ll be better.”

Sevenna’s Knight (6th), jockey Mickael Barzalona said: “He ran a great race, he’s still immature.”

Enemy (7th), jockey Richard Kingscote said: “He ran with credit. Probably could have done with them going a bit harder for me. He’s a sweet horse that’s done a lot well.”

Iron Barows (8th), jockey Cristian Demuro said: “It was a good trip, but he needs soft ground, this horse.”

Sober (9th), jockey Maxime Guyon said: “He ran a good race. The pace was not really fast and my horse is better when the pace is fast, because he doesn’t have a really good turn of foot.”

Passion And Glory (10th), jockey Kevin Stott said: “He’s obviously a nice horse, he’s just not that class. He’s ran respectably. We got a nice, easy run around. Just wasn’t good enough.”

Libyan Glass (11th), trainer Yoshito Yahagi said: “We didn’t persist in taking the lead but it was an option if Iron Barows didn’t lead. He has improved a lot from Saudi Arabia and he travelled well. He’s just not good enough, we would like to come back stronger. To be honest, a two-mile race is not for him. I feel sorry for Libyan Glass.”

Coltrane (12th), jockey Oisin Murphy said: “Today wasn’t his day. He didn’t perform but hopefully he can bounce back. There is plenty of time before the big staying races in England.”

Roberto Escobarr (13th), jockey Hollie Doyle said: “We dropped him in today, change of tactics, travelled around nicely. When they quickened, he was done for toe on the firm ground.”

Daramethos (14th), jockey Oscar Chavez said: “Maybe the distance was too far.”

Sea Stone (15th), jockey Jim Crowley said: “Pulled up lame.”

Eldar Eldarov was scratched at the gates on veterinary advice. Representing owners KHK Racing, Chris Wall said: "The horse next door kicked the stalls and Eldar Eldarov anticipated the start. He jumped up and banged his head and is a bit concussed. He's gone to the hospital and we'll wait and see how it unwinds for him."

