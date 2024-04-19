UAE athletes lead the pack at Gulf Youth Games with 85 medals

Riding high on phenomenal performances, the UAE surged ahead, amassing 85 medals at the end of the third day of the inaugural Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024.

The UAE is hosting the first-ever Gulf Youth Games, welcoming more than 3,500 athletes competing in 24 disciplines. Under the theme “Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising’’, the first Games began on Tuesday and will continue until 2nd May, 2024.

The UAE athletes showcased their prowess by clinching an impressive 48 medals. This bolstered their overall tally to 85. Among these medals were 25 gold, 36 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Following closely behind, Kuwait secured 39 medals, securing the second position. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in the third spot with 33 medals. Oman settled for fourth place with 18 medals. Bahrain followed in fifth place, garnering 18 medals. Qatar rounded off the standings in sixth place with seven medals.

On the third day of competition, the UAE jiu-jitsu team clinched 23 medals, including ten gold, five silver, and eight bronze.

In athletics, the UAE continued to bolster its medal count with 11 podium finishes, including two golds, five silvers, and four bronzes.

The UAE athletics team for People of Determination continued their impressive performance, securing 14 medals. Among these were four gold medals, five silver medals, and a bronze.

