UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

By WAM

The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team continued their top-notch performance on the second day of the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, where they added six medals to the eight trophies they earned on the international competition's first day, yesterday.

Ten countries, including Brazil, Jordan, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan participated in the international competition, which concluded here today.

Two golds, three silvers and one bronze are the harvest of the Emirati champs on the second day of the championship, held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The second day's medal tally brings to 14 the total trophies earned by the champs over two days of heated competitions, six of which are gold, five silver and three bronze.

UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, attended the event's first day along with Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of International Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Yousef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, who is leading the Emirati delegation to the international event, among other dignitaries.