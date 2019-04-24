UAE claims 25 medals in Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship

By Wam

In one of the most dramatic and hotly-contested competitions in recent memory, jiu-jitsu masters from Brazil dominated today’s Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena.

The exciting preview to the three-day Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2019 (ADWPJJC) - which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces - saw master black, brown, purple and blue belts aged 30 years and above contest more than 700 matches in numerous weight categories.

Brazil claimed outright victory by claiming 28,320 points and 22 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. Russia clinched second-place on 13,720 points with 12 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze medals, while the UAE finished third on 11,720 points with 7 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals. Kazakhstan, Colombia, France, the UK, Jordan, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia completed the top 10.

With cash prizes of USD63,000 available to ‘Masters 1’ division winners in various weight categories, athletes representing 72 countries and 207 clubs competed in 110 divisions at Mubadala Arena on Tuesday.

Brazil, the famous jiu-jitsu heartland, was the most represented nation with 180 athletes, while Russia had 61 and the UAE had 56 athletes in action. Kazakhstan, Colombia, France and the UK all offered more than 20 masters each. Twenty-two countries from five continents contributed between five and 15 athletes each, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Spain, Angola and South Korea, the Philippines, Poland, Italy, Bahrain and Mongolia.

VIPs in attendance included Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nayhan;Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union & Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation;Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Acting Executive Director of Education Affairs Sector; and Mohammed Bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Member.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "After 11 years of non-stop progress, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is now rightly-regarded as the best and largest jiu-jitsu competition in the world. The second decade of this championship will provide us with even more quality talent as we extend the pool of international players. The championship also represents a great platform for UAE players to compete in global competitions. We are witnessing a great level of attendance and enthusiasm from the spectators – we are very proud."

With the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship now concluded, the three-day Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship returns to Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena on Wednesday.

On the first day, adult male and female athletes holding black, brown, purple and blue belts, under the age of 30, will contest matches in numerous weight categories ranging from 49kg to 110kg.

On Thursday’s second day, main bracket matches for adult male and female black and brown belts in weight categories ranging from 49kg to 110kg will determine the final qualifiers for Friday’s Finals.

"We are ready for a spectacular finale to the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This is where the dreams of jiu-jitsu athletes from every corner of the world will be broken or realised," said Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Finance at the UAEJJF and Director of the ADWPJJC.