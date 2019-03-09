UAE diplomats attend send-off of France's Olympic athletes

By Wam

UAE Embassy representatives attended the send-off organised for the French athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will be hosted by the UAE starting 14th March.

Addressing the ceremony held at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport ahead of their departure to the world event, Mohamed Al Sahlawi, Deputy Head of the UAE Diplomatic Mission to France, said that holding the Olympics in Abu Dhabi affirms the fact that the UAE is a global capital for tolerance and peaceful co-existence between world peoples.

The French team, who consists of 118 members, including 85 athletes, expressed their delight at participating in the world event, which they said, underlines the international importance attached to the integration and empowerment of People of Determination.