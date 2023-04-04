UAE Falcons Federation joins the UAE National Olympic Committee’s membership

By E247

The UAE Falcons Federation today announced that it has officially joined the membership of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The membership supports the Federation’s objectives to promote falcons racing and develop the traditional sport. It also strengthens the UAE Falcons Federation’s position as one of the key federations operating within the UAE’s sports sector.

The membership was approved unanimously during a virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of the UAE National Olympic Committee, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, First Vice President of UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office; His Excellency Mohammad Al-Mahmoud, Second Vice President of UAE National Olympic Committee; Her Excellency Eng. Azza bint Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of UAE National Olympic Committee, in addition to the Board members.

The UAE Falcons Federation’s Board welcomed the decision by the UAE National Olympic Committee to grant the Federation the membership. The decision comes as a culmination of the Federation’s efforts to develop the sport of falconry and promote its practice within the community through a series of initiatives and activities it has launched that fall within its objectives and strategic plans.

His Excellency Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, highlighted the importance of joining the membership, which will further support the Federation’s mission to ensure the continuous development of the traditional sport and its sustainability.

Bin Markhan noted that the UAE Falcons Federation and the UAE National Olympic Committee will hold a series of joint meetings in the next phase to present the Federation’s upcoming tournaments and championships, which have become key events in the UAE sports agenda. The meetings will also showcase the key initiatives launched by the Federation as part of its strategy to enhance the practice of the sport, which forms an integral part of the UAE’s rich heritage and cultural identity.

