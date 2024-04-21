UAE medal tally swell to 144 at Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024

Emirati athletes continue to demonstrate their dominance in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games, hosted by the UAE until 2nd May, under the theme “Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising”.

Their remarkable performances have propelled them to a total of 144 medals, showcasing the prowess of rising stars of the host nation athletes.

With 48 gold, 55 silver, and 41 bronze medals, the UAE strengthen their lead in the medal tally. This achievement is attributed to the outstanding performances across disciplines such as athletics, chess, and badminton, with an additional 26 medals secured, further reinforcing the country's position at the top.

In the medal table, Saudi Arabia maintained their second position with 54 medals (25 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze), while Kuwait followed closely in third with 57 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze). Oman stayed on fourth stop with 31 medals (14 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze). Bahrain are on fifth place with 30 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, and 13 bronze), while Qatar hold sixth place with 18 medals (8 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze).

On the fifth day of the competition, UAE national athletics team shone brightly, clinching 12 colorful medals. As of the competitions held two days ago, they secured the Athletics Championship title of the first Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024 with a total of 36 medals: 12 gold, 13 silver, and 11 bronze.

Simultaneously, UAE chess team showcased their dominance in the individual rapid chess tournament at the Sharjah Chess and Cultural Club. They claimed eight medals on Saturday, including three gold, two silver, and three bronze, bringing their total tally to 14 medals: seven gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Additionally, the UAE Badminton team displayed remarkable prowess on the tournament's second day, securing six colorful medals – one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

