UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses prizes increase to AED8 million

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is set to host the 32nd edition of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on 15th December 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The Group 1 Purebred Arabian race, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, marks the Grand Prix of the UAE President Cup season.

In covering 2,200 metres and offering prizes totalling AED8 million, this season sets an aspirational benchmark for Arabian horse racing globally.

With the prize purse increased by AED3.5 million, the occasion is a true homage to the rich cultural heritage and sporting excellence associated with purebred Arabian horses.

Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director-General of ADEC, stated, “We are honoured to host the final stage of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses. This prestigious event not only showcases the elite capabilities of purebred Arabian horses but also reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to preserving and promoting our rich racing heritage on a global level. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support and guidance, which has been instrumental in elevating the sport to international audiences.”

In 1994, the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses was launched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to highlight the importance of purebred Arabian horses and their unique qualities in the world of racing.

Today, the UAE President Cup is recognised as the pinnacle of purebred Arabian racing globally, drawing the most qualified racehorse owners, trainers, and jockeys from around the world.

