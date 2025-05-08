UAE proposes establishment of Gulf Skiing Federation

The United Arab Emirates proposed the establishment of a Gulf Skiing Federation during its participation in the annual meetings of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), held in Vilamoura, Portugal. The initiative aims to advance the development of winter sports in the Gulf region.

The proposal received widespread support from FIS members, who welcomed the initiative and expressed their backing for the formation of the federation, recognising its promising potential to foster skiing across the Gulf countries.

The UAE is participating in the meetings — which opened on May 5 and conclude tomorrow — through a delegation from the UAE Winter Sports Federation, as a full member of FIS since 2021. This membership has enabled the country to host the International Ski Championship for three consecutive years at Ski Dubai, with participation from over 48 countries.

The FIS meetings also featured the second edition of the seminar titled "Bridging the Gaps: Building Inclusive Sports Leadership Together ", which emphasised biodiversity conservation as a key pillar of sustainability in sports. The seminar included representatives from 35 national federations, aligning with the UAE’s commitment to supporting skiing sports both regionally and globally.

