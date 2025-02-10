UAE rely on promising youngsters as Fazza Para Athletics GP kicks off

The 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025 is set to get underway this evening with a galaxy of stars including Paralympic and world champions to be in action even as the hosts UAE look to make a mark with a young team.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the season-opening Grand Prix will witness around 400 para-athletes from 52 nations descending on the recently- renovated Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds over four days.

Hosts UAE will have biggest team of 64 athletes including several newcomers making their international debut. While their usual Paralympic star Mohammed Hammadi will be missed after he retired from the sport since Paris 2024 Paralympics, the focus will be on youngsters this time.

Promising Mohammed Othman will be carrying the hopes of a medal winning show at his home ground. “Paris 2024 was a satisfying – it was a big confident booster. My target here is to test my wheelchair and get a good timing,” said the 21-year-old, who finished fifth in men’s 100m T34 wheelchair final at Paris 2024.

Among other top names in the UAE team are – Kobe 2024 world champion in women's shot put F40 Maryam Al Zeyoudi; Sara Aljneibi, Rio 2016 bronze medallist in women’s shot put F33 and home-grown player Siham Alrasheedy (women’s discus throw F57) among others.

"The Fazza Championships have remained the focus of development in the Para sports in all levels and have had positive impact for Dubai to continue its great journey in organising various international championships,” said Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships.

Hug, Xiaoyan among top int’l names

Seven-time Paralympic gold medallist Marcel Hug (T54) and China’s Wen Xiaoyan (women’s 100m T37) – who won four out of her nine Paralympic gold medals in Paris last year – are among the biggest names on the field.

“Dubai is like coming home – every year is like a routine coming and racing here in the sun, great atmosphere. I am looking for some good races as well,” said the Swiss star who set two world records in the same venue – in men’s 1500m T54 and 5000m T54.

Greece’s Athanasios Ghavelas, the Paralympic champion and world record holder in men’s 100m T11, and Canada’s Cody Fournier, the Paris 2024 champion in men's 100 m T51 and 200 m T51, are among the other international stars in action.

Reigning Paralympic champions Abdul Rahman Al-Qureshi from Saudi Arabia (men’s 100m T53) and Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour (men’s shot put F42) will be ones to watch out for from GCC countries.

