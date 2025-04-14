UAE Rugby Federation Secures Multi-Year Exclusive Medical Partnership with Adam Vital Hospital

- Three-Year Exclusive Partnership: UAE Rugby athletes are set to gain priority access to Adam Vital Hospital’s German Orthopaedic Sports Medicine expertise, a globally recognized standard in injury prevention and management.

- Elite Rehabilitation Programs: Leveraging decades of musculoskeletal expertise and cutting-edge technology to accelerate recovery and ensure peak performance.

The UAE Rugby Federation (UAERF) announced a landmark three-year exclusive medical partnership with Adam Vital Hospital (AVH), a globally recognized Center of Excellence for Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine, and Advanced Rehabilitation in Dubai. This collaboration underscores UAERF’s commitment to safeguarding athlete health and performance through world-class medical expertise.

Under the agreement, UAERF players, staff, and stakeholders will gain priority access to AVH’s cutting-edge musculoskeletal care, combining German-engineered precision in orthopaedic traumatology with decades of clinical excellence. The partnership will deliver end-to-end support, from injury prevention protocols and minimally invasive treatments to accelerated rehabilitation programs, ensuring athletes recover stronger and return to peak performance.

The alliance was formalized at a signing ceremony in Dubai attended by Mr. Saud Al Nuaimi (UAERF Board Member and Chairman of the Marketing & Investment Committee), Mr. Mohammed Omer Nasser (CEO of Adam Vital Hospital), and Mr. Apollo Brillini (Acting Executive Director of UAERF).

Mr. Saud Al Nuaimi emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: “UAERF is dedicated to aligning with pioneers such as Emirates Airlines and Adam Vital who share our vision for excellence. Adam Vital Hospital’s world-renowned expertise will redefine sports medicine standards for our athletes. This partnership is a game-changer in our mission to compete at the highest levels while prioritizing player welfare.”

Mr. Mohammed Omer Nasser stated: “We at Adam Vital Hospital are very pleased and honored to partner with UAE Rugby Federation for all the medical needs of their staff and players. As a Center of Excellence for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine with expertise spanning more than three decades, Adam Vital Healthcare Group is committed to offer the best of German Musculoskeletal Medicine to the Federation. Having served as a medical partner for several Top Sports Leagues locally and internationally, the Advanced Sports Medicine Department at Adam Vital Hospital, run by globally renowned Orthopedic Sports Surgeon is well versed with the precisive treatment and rehabilitation of all kinds of complex sports injuries.”

Key Partnership Highlights:

• Preventive Medicine: Customized injury risk assessments and biomechanical screenings.

• Rapid Response: Priority access to AVH’s 24/7 sports trauma unit and advanced imaging suites.

• Rehabilitation Innovation: Hybrid recovery programs blending physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, and wearable tech.

• Research Collaboration: Joint initiatives to advance sports science tailored to regional athlete needs.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.