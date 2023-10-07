UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to secure a gold medal in martial arts at the Asian Games. On the second day of the jiu-jitsu competitions at the 19th edition of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team secured three more medals, comprising one gold and two bronze, during the competitions at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium (JJI).

Friday’s competitions showcased the outstanding performance of two Emirati women athletes. Asma Alhosani emerged as the standout athlete, clinching the gold medal – the third gold overall for the UAE in Hangzhou. Joining her on the podium, Shamsa Alameri and Mahdi Alawlaqi secured bronze medals, marking a successful day for the UAE delegation.

With one more day remaining until the conclusion of the jiu-jitsu competitions, the National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by the Mubadala Investment Company, now boasts an impressive total of seven medals, including two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

The UAE delegation to China received congratulations from the Kazakh Minister of Youth and Sports, Yermik Marzhikbayev, who praised the UAE for its role in promoting sports. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Head of the UAE delegation to China, extended an invitation to the Minister to attend the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 1st to 10th November at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

In the Women’s Jiu-Jitsu -52Kg final, Asma Alhosani prevailed over China’s Jie Miao, winning by points. “I have been preparing for this moment for 4 years, and I was confident of achieving this milestone because when an Emirati girl receives the opportunity and support, she achieves her goals, no matter how challenging they may be. It was the proudest moment of my life when the UAE flag was raised today in China while the UAE national anthem played.”

“We were exhausted, training day and night, participating in camps and tournaments, all in pursuit of this historic moment. When I stood on the podium, all the fatigue faded away because I felt immensely proud to give back to our homeland.”

Talking about Asma’s performance today, Marina Ribeiro, the coach of the UAE National Women’s Team, said, “Asma was subjected to tremendous pressure, especially in the final fight with the Chinese champion, who has extensive experience and is over 30 years old, as well as the Chinese audience, who filled the stands with encouragement. Asma did not waver or lose focus and remained at the highest levels of competence until she emerged victorious.”

In the Women -57 kg contest for the bronze medal, Shamsa Alameri defeated Yasmine Alami of Jordan. Shamsa noted that she spared no effort in the fights and that she had hoped to achieve gold to present as a gift to her beloved homeland, benefiting greatly from the experience.

Meanwhile, Faisal Al-Ketbi, Saeed Al-Kubaisi, Shamma Al-Kalbani, and Mahra Mahfouz, who are set to participate in tomorrow’s competitions, have successfully passed the official weigh-in procedures today.

