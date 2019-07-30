UAE sponsors disability sport event in New Zealand

By Wam

As part of the UAE's commitment to empower People of Determination (people with disabilities) internationally, the UAE Embassy in New Zealand has co-sponsored a sport competition in the city of Christchurch.

The football event, organised by the New Zealand Special Olympics with the Canterbury County team for the disabled, was attended by Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, and from the UAE side, Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zarim Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand; and Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, Executive Chairman of Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar).

Al Suwaidi said that the gesture is in line with the national policy launched by the UAE government to empower people with disabilities and ensure their right to a dignified life.

Dalziel thanked the UAE for sponsoring the event, which she said reflects the UAE's concern for the disabled.