UAE Team Emirates' Bjerg seals first pro win and yellow jersey at Dauphine

Mikkel Bjerg has taken the biggest result of his young career with a stage victory and yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

The 24-year-old put in the ride of his life on the undulating course from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire (31.1km), clocking a time of 37:28 and an average speed of 49.8kmph.

The course was roughly divided into three parts, with an uphill start and longer downhill section to the first checkpoint at kilometre 10.7, then a flatter 9km mid-section, and finally the 11.4km false flat grind that wound up to gradients of 6 percent in the home straight.

Bjerg registered slower splits at the intermediate points, timing his effort well to come home strong and winning the stage by a margin of 12’’ over second place Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The result marks the 31st victory of the season for UAE Team Emirates who also lead the team’s classification.

Bjerg said, “I’ve worked so hard for this first pro victory. I’m just so relieved that I finally got it now, I feel like I had so many chances to do it and just didn’t live up to my own expectations. This morning I doubted myself, I said the course was too hard, but my manager texted me saying ‘just go for it, you have nothing to lose’. I’m just so happy.”

