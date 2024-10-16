UAE Team Emirates' Molano finishes third in Guangxi opener

Sebastian Molano of UAE Team Emirates showed a fast finish on the opening day of action at the Tour of Guangxi, taking third place in the sprint on stage 1 in Fangchenggang (149km).

Molano came from behind to rapidly close the gap but just ran out of road as Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto Dstny) took the victory ahead of Gijs Van Hoecke (Intermarche Wanty).

The parcours took riders out from Fangchenggang, looping around the port city four times before the final sprint.

